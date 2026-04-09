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Passing of a Political Stalwart: Remembering Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury

Former Union minister Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, known for his dedicated service to West Bengal and involvement in Congress politics, passed away at the age of 89. He was a key figure in Malda's political landscape, serving as an MP and a minister, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:47 IST
Passing of a Political Stalwart: Remembering Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, a pivotal figure in West Bengal politics and former Union minister, passed away in Kolkata due to age-related complications, his family confirmed. Revered as 'Dalu' by many, he was 89 and is survived by his wife and son, Isha Khan Choudhury, who currently serves as Congress's Malda Dakshin MP.

The news of his passing has been met with tributes from political leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow, acknowledging Choudhury's dedicated life of service to Malda and West Bengal with a message on X. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed him as a 'true statesman' committed to public service and the Congress ideals.

Born into the illustrious Khan Choudhury family, Choudhury began his political journey under his elder brother's mentorship. He became an emerging political figure after his brother's passing, consistently elected to the Lok Sabha since 2009. Despite retiring from active politics, his impact endures through his family's continued involvement in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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