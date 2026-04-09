Legacy of a Cricket Pioneer: Remembering Chingleput Gopinath

Chingleput Gopinath, the enduring figure from India's inaugural test match-winning team, has passed away at the age of 96, as announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). Gopinath was notably the second-oldest living cricketer globally, following Australia's Neil Harvey.

India faced a challenging start in its early test history, losing all six of their initial series, including a debut match against England. Despite holding draws with teams like England, Australia, and the West Indies, victory was elusive for nearly two decades until their breakthrough moment.

In February 1952, India recorded its first test match win in Chennai against England, securing victory by an innings and eight runs. Gopinath played a significant role, scoring 35 runs as India declared at 457-9, and his contribution solidified his lasting legacy in Indian cricket's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)