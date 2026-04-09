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India's Tough Battle in Billie Jean King Cup: A Heartfelt Effort Ends in Defeat

Despite a valiant effort by Vaishnavi Adkar, India faced a 0-2 loss to Indonesia in the Billie Jean King Cup. Vaishnavi showed immense grit but fell to Priska Madelyn Nugroho. Sahaja Yamalapalli faced a tough match against an in-form Janice Tjen. India needs to recover quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:06 IST
India's Tough Battle in Billie Jean King Cup: A Heartfelt Effort Ends in Defeat
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

India faced a challenging day in the Billie Jean King Cup as Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli both lost their singles matches, resulting in a 0-2 deficit against Indonesia. Vaishnavi displayed immense determination but ultimately succumbed to Priska Madelyn Nugroho in a grueling three-hour battle.

Sahaja went against the formidable Janice Tjen but struggled to match the pace and accuracy of her opponent, leading to another loss for India. Despite their earlier win against New Zealand, the team now stands in a precarious position in the tournament.

With Korea and Indonesia leading the group, India must regroup and devise a strong strategy in upcoming matches to stay in contention and avoid relegation to Group II in 2027. The pressure is mounting as the competition intensifies.

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