Connolly Aims High: IPL Trophy Dream with Punjab Kings

As Cooper Connolly embarks on his first IPL season, he has one clear objective: clinching the elusive title with Punjab Kings. The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, has kicked off IPL 2026 with remarkable performances, remaining unbeaten thus far. Their upcoming match is set against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur this Saturday.

The Punjab Kings' roster has historically featured prominent Australian players, including Shaun Marsh, Adam Gilchrist, and Glenn Maxwell. Connolly joins this esteemed group aiming to write his own success story while contributing to the team's quest for glory. At a recent JioStar Press Room event, Connolly remarked on his ambitions, saying, 'Winning IPL trophies is a universal goal, but leaving a legacy is particularly meaningful here, given the caliber of previous players.'

Connolly's debut with the Kings was more than noteworthy; his unbeaten 72 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans led the team to victory and earned him the Player of the Match title. Sharing insights on his cricketing inspirations, Connolly acknowledged his admiration for Shaun Marsh, reflecting, 'Watching Shaun Marsh play was a joy. Playing with Mitch and having spoken to Shaun has enriched my approach.'

(With inputs from agencies.)