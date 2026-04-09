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Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals receive accolades from fast-bowling coach Shane Bond for their impressive start to the 2026 IPL season. Bond highlights the team's growing confidence and strategic brilliance under captain Riyan Parag. The Royals maintain a 100% win record, heading into a face-off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:10 IST
Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond
Rajasthan Royals players celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Rajasthan Royals are basking in the success of a perfect start to the 2026 Indian Premier League season, impressively clinching victories in their initial matches. Fast bowling coach Shane Bond has credited the team's fast bowling unit for their commendable performance, particularly highlighting their tactical prowess and depth.

Bond praised the growing confidence among the squad, emphasizing the impact of early wins on team morale. He noted that the liberating effect of leading in the wins column has allowed players to express themselves more freely, creating a conducive environment for further performance enhancement.

The team's captain, Riyan Parag, received specific praise for his leadership, managing the bowlers adeptly and effectively strategizing under various pressure situations. As the Royals prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bond underlined the importance of adhering to simple game plans, shaped by the conditions, as a recipe for their ongoing success.

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