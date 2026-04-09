Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

The Rajasthan Royals are basking in the success of a perfect start to the 2026 Indian Premier League season, impressively clinching victories in their initial matches. Fast bowling coach Shane Bond has credited the team's fast bowling unit for their commendable performance, particularly highlighting their tactical prowess and depth.

Bond praised the growing confidence among the squad, emphasizing the impact of early wins on team morale. He noted that the liberating effect of leading in the wins column has allowed players to express themselves more freely, creating a conducive environment for further performance enhancement.

The team's captain, Riyan Parag, received specific praise for his leadership, managing the bowlers adeptly and effectively strategizing under various pressure situations. As the Royals prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bond underlined the importance of adhering to simple game plans, shaped by the conditions, as a recipe for their ongoing success.