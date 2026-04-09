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Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181

The Lucknow Super Giants effectively restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders to a score of 181 for four in a recent IPL match. Key contributions came from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rovman Powell, and Cameron Green, while Digvesh Singh Rathi was the standout bowler for LSG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:23 IST
Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181
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In a gripping IPL match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) limited the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 181 for four during Thursday's showdown. Leading the charge for LSG was bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi with figures of 1/25.

Batting first, KKR saw commendable performances from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 45 off 33 balls, and their skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who added another 41 from 24 balls.

Aiding KKR's total were Rovman Powell and Cameron Green, who remained unbeaten, scoring 39 and 32 respectively. LSG's strategic bowling choices effectively contained KKR's run rate, setting the stage for a competitive chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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