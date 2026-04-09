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India's Brave Fight Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup Clash

The Indian team, led by Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli, fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed 0-3 to Indonesia in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite showing tenacity and skill, the defeat jeopardizes India's chances in the playoff rounds, with Korea and Indonesia leading the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:43 IST
India's Brave Fight Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup Clash
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

India's Billie Jean King Cup hopes dimmed as they fell 0-3 to Indonesia in a fierce match on Thursday. Vaishnavi Adkar's spirited performance, despite numerous breaks and ties, ended in a narrow loss to Priska Madelyn Nugroho, while Sahaja Yamalapalli was outmatched by world No. 41 Janice Tjen.

Although Vaishnavi showcased a resilient game with aggressive forehands and persistent net play, she faltered in crucial moments, ultimately losing 7-6, 6-7, 3-6. Sahaja struggled against Tjen's pace, falling 2-6, 1-6. India's doubles pair, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, were also unable to overcome their Indonesian counterparts.

With this result, India's position in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie is precarious, as they trail behind Korea and Indonesia. Their playoff chances now hinge on the outcomes of remaining matches in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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