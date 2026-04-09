India's Brave Fight Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup Clash

India's Billie Jean King Cup hopes dimmed as they fell 0-3 to Indonesia in a fierce match on Thursday. Vaishnavi Adkar's spirited performance, despite numerous breaks and ties, ended in a narrow loss to Priska Madelyn Nugroho, while Sahaja Yamalapalli was outmatched by world No. 41 Janice Tjen.

Although Vaishnavi showcased a resilient game with aggressive forehands and persistent net play, she faltered in crucial moments, ultimately losing 7-6, 6-7, 3-6. Sahaja struggled against Tjen's pace, falling 2-6, 1-6. India's doubles pair, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, were also unable to overcome their Indonesian counterparts.

With this result, India's position in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie is precarious, as they trail behind Korea and Indonesia. Their playoff chances now hinge on the outcomes of remaining matches in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)