Trailblazer in Gloves: Priya Ghanghas' Boxing Triumph

Priya Ghanghas emerged as the women's 60kg champion at the Asian Boxing Championships, solidifying her status as a rising star in international boxing. The 20-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani district displayed remarkable skill and composure, becoming one of India's standout athletes in her second senior international tournament.

Priya's dedication was evident from an early age when her father brought her, along with her brother, to coach Ravi Sangwan's academy. Sangwan, a former national champion, recognized her potential and fostered her talent, leading to her triumph at this prestigious continental event.

This year marked a turning point for Priya, with victories in national championships and international tournaments. Her performance at the Asian Championships has now paved the way for her participation in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, with mentor Sangwan confident of her continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)