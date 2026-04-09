Golden Triumph: India's Boxers Dominate Asian Championships

India's boxing team celebrated a series of victories at the Asian Boxing Championships, with Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar leading the charge to capture four gold medals. Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary also struck gold, significantly contributing to India's top position in the medal standings.

In a setback for the team, reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria faced a tough defeat against Thailand's Punrawee Ruenros, and Alfiya Pathan had to settle for silver against Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova. These results, however, did not overshadow India's overall success and the qualification of its boxers for future major tournaments.

Completing the team's total haul to 10 medals, bronze medals were collected by athletes including Nikhat Zareen and Ankushita Boro. This achievement underscores India's dominance in the ongoing event, marking the nation as the most successful participant so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)