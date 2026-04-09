ISL Face-Off: FC Goa and SC Delhi Aim for Redemption and Momentum

FC Goa is gearing up for a comeback against Odisha FC following a season-first loss in the Indian Super League happening at Goa's PJN Stadium this Friday. The match kicks off at 19:30 IST. Meanwhile, Sporting Club Delhi aims for another win as they battle NorthEast United FC at 17:00 IST in Guwahati, striving for consecutive victories after their initial season win.

Both fixtures will be broadcast live via FanCode and Sony Sports TEN 2. Sporting Club Delhi enters the match trailing NorthEast by a single point, eager to jump positions with a victory. While Delhi holds a historical advantage over NorthEast, head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasizes the challenge of facing a tactically adept opponent hungry for redemption after a 1-4 loss to Odisha FC.

For FC Goa, the match is a chance to shake off their recent 0-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC. With strategic adjustments, they aim to climb from 10 points to 13 in the league standings. Odisha FC looks for a similar turnaround following a tight loss to Mumbai City FC. These clashes promise intrigue and potential shifts in league positioning as teams strive for a strong finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)