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Sangram Singh: Defying Age, Conquering Cages, Redefining MMA Legacy

In Buenos Aires, veteran MMA fighter Sangram Singh's rapid victory against Florian Coudier not only showcased his skill but also marked a historic win for India. Singh, 40, embraces resilience and discipline, proving age is no barrier to success in MMA, with a focus on simplicity and consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:10 IST
Sangram Singh: Defying Age, Conquering Cages, Redefining MMA Legacy
India MMA fighter Sangram Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a dazzling display of skill and perseverance, India's seasoned MMA fighter Sangram Singh defied age norms by securing a swift victory against French opponent Florian Coudier in Buenos Aires. Under the floodlights of the Tigre Sports Club Stadium, the 40-year-old dominated the bout within a mere one minute and 45 seconds.

Sangram's win not only represented his third consecutive triumph on the international MMA stage but also entered the history books as the first victory by an Indian in an Argentinian MMA match. His journey underscores more than just personal glory; it embodies the pride of carrying his nation's identity across global platforms.

The path to this historic win was fraught with challenges, including a last-minute opponent change. Yet, Sangram adapted swiftly, using his extensive wrestling experience to overcome Coudier's initial speed and kicking prowess. His post-fight reflection was philosophical, epitomizing his belief that MMA defies conventional age limitations, reinforcing the power of experience, tenacity, and simplifying routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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