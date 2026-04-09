Mumbai Cricket Legends Immortalized at Wankhede Stadium

In a historic tribute to Mumbai cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has immortalized cricket legends Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a stand was named after Shastri, while stadium gates were dedicated to Sardesai, Solkar, and Edulji.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar and MCA President Ajinkya Naik, along with cricket icons such as Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, celebrated the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket. The Ravi Shastri Stand, newly named below the Press Box, honors a cricket veteran whose career spans roles as a player, captain, coach, and commentator.

Honoring the memory of these stalwarts, Gate No. 3 became the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Gate No. 6 was named after Eknath Solkar, and Gate No. 5 now stands as the Diana Edulji Gate. Mr. Fadnavis praised the MCA's commendable initiative, hailing it as a significant step to preserve and celebrate cricketing history for future generations.