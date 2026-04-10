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Xander Schauffele Hits the Jackpot at The Masters

At The Masters, Xander Schauffele had a curious incident when his tee shot landed in a woman’s merchandise bag, a stroke of good fortune that avoided a challenging location. Schauffele's performance on the first day was a 'mixed bag,' finishing with three birdies and two bogeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:18 IST
Xander Schauffele Hits the Jackpot at The Masters
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unusual turn of events at The Masters, Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the par-5 eighth hole inadvertently found itself nestled in a spectator's merchandise bag. This quirky occurrence happened just moments after the ball deviated left of the fairway at Augusta National.

Schauffele, demonstrating quick thinking, marked the spot with a tee before retrieving his ball and continuing his round without penalty. The bag's owner, dressed in a pink and white outfit, graciously accepted the unexpected souvenir. Schauffele was relieved that the mishap spared him from the pine straw, which could have complicated his shot up the hill.

Despite the misadventure, Schauffele ended his first round with a solid performance, carding a 2-under 70. His day included three birdies and two bogeys, with one particularly impressive par save from a bunker on the ninth. 'A little bit of a mixed bag,' he said, reflecting on the day's ups and downs.

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