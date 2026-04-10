Babar Azam Shatters T20 Record with Fastest 12,000 Runs

Pakistan cricket sensation Babar Azam has made history by becoming the quickest player to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished this feat while representing Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Babar's remarkable achievement came during his 351st match, taking just 338 innings to surpass West Indies legend Chris Gayle, whose previous record stood at 343 innings. India's Virat Kohli is third on this elite list, having taken 360 innings to reach the same milestone.

In an outstanding display of batting, Babar scored an unbeaten 87 off 51 balls, forming a crucial 191-run partnership with Kusal Mendis. This effort helped Peshawar Zalmi post a towering total of 246/3. Peshawar's bowling unit then bundled out Karachi Kings for a mere 87 runs, with each of three key bowlers claiming three wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)