Stephen Fleming: Navigating the Evolving World of IPL Cricket

Chennai Super Kings' head coach, Stephen Fleming, has dismissed claims that he struggles to adapt to the quickly changing landscape of the IPL. He insists he is acutely aware of the modern T20 game, aiming to confront criticism following inconsistent performances this season.

While accepting that results often shape perceptions, Fleming emphasized that scrutiny is inherent in his role. He highlighted his year-round involvement in coaching, player auctions, and staying aligned with global T20 trends. "Criticism is fair when you don't do well," he admitted.

Fleming acknowledged CSK's underperformance last season but announced a strategic reset by introducing younger players. Although he noted the challenges due to new team members, he expressed confidence in accelerating the team's cohesion to remain competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)