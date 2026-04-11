Sami Pajari Takes Lead in Dramatic Rally Croatia Opener

Sami Pajari emerged as the leader in Rally Croatia, marking a dramatic opening day that saw contenders Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg crash out of the race. Pajari's steady performance placed him at the helm, 13.7 seconds ahead of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

Elfyn Evans dominated the initial stages with consecutive wins, only to crash out during the third stage. His exit came as a surprise, as he misjudged a right-handed curve, causing his vehicle to veer off the road and into nearby trees.

Oliver Solberg faced similar misfortune early in his run, ending his effort after just five kilometers due to a collision with an earth bank. Pajari, meanwhile, secured the fastest times on three of the day's eight stages, propelling him to his first World Rally Championship overnight lead. The rally continues with more stages along Croatia's Adriatic coast.