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Bumrah's Wicketless Streak Not a Concern for MI: Pollard

Mumbai Indians' batting coach, Kieron Pollard, addressed concerns about Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless streak in the IPL, emphasizing a flexible strategy and dismissing pace worries. He highlighted the need to support budding talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and praised veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:22 IST
Bumrah's Wicketless Streak Not a Concern for MI: Pollard
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has downplayed concerns about star bowler Jasprit Bumrah's lack of wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Addressing the media on Saturday, Pollard expressed confidence in the team's strategy and stressed the importance of being flexible with players like India batter Tilak Varma.

Despite two straight defeats, Mumbai Indians aim to rebound in their Sunday clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pollard dismissed worries over Bumrah's pace, suggesting that "sometimes the best form of attack is also defense." He also tackled questions about the performance of young talents like 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, urging sustained support rather than fleeting hype.

Pollard praised veterans such as Rohit Sharma, marking 15 years with Mumbai Indians, and acknowledged the contributions of cricketing icons like Virat Kohli. Stressing the significance of long-term achievements and motivations in cricket, Pollard celebrated the enduring careers of cricket veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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