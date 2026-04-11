Punjab Kings Deliver Stellar Batting Performance

The Punjab Kings showcased a powerful batting performance by amassing a total of 223 for the loss of four wickets in 18.5 overs. Key contributions came from Priyansh Arya, who scored 57, and Prabhsimran Singh, who added 51 to the team's total.

Notably, Shivang Kumar was a standout performer with the ball, claiming three wickets while giving away only 33 runs in his four overs. His efforts were significant in stemming the flow of runs during crucial stages of the match.

Other contributions included a steady innings from Shreyas Iyer, who remained not out at 69. The fall of wickets occurred at regular intervals but did not deter the Kings from setting a challenging target. The team's overall performance underlined their batting depth and strategic on-field decisions.