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Kerala Blasters Stun Bengaluru FC with Epic Comeback Victory

Kerala Blasters FC secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC during the ISL 2025-26 season, overcoming an initial setback due to an own goal by Fallou Ndiaye. After Braian Sanchez's red card reduced Bengaluru to ten men, Victor Bertomeu and Francisco Feuillassier scored, propelling Kerala to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:12 IST
Kerala Blasters Stun Bengaluru FC with Epic Comeback Victory

In a dramatic ISL match, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Bengaluru FC with a comeback victory, ending 2-1. An own goal by Fallou Ndiaye initially gave Bengaluru the lead before Kerala's Victor Bertomeu brought parity.

The turning point came when Braian Sanchez received a red card, reducing Bengaluru to ten men. Kerala capitalized on their numerical advantage to level scores through Bertomeu.

Francisco Feuillassier's decisive goal in his debut secured the win for Kerala, moving them up in the standings and leaving Bengaluru's attempts at a late comeback unsuccessful.

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