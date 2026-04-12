Kerala Blasters Stun Bengaluru FC with Epic Comeback Victory

In a dramatic ISL match, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Bengaluru FC with a comeback victory, ending 2-1. An own goal by Fallou Ndiaye initially gave Bengaluru the lead before Kerala's Victor Bertomeu brought parity.

The turning point came when Braian Sanchez received a red card, reducing Bengaluru to ten men. Kerala capitalized on their numerical advantage to level scores through Bertomeu.

Francisco Feuillassier's decisive goal in his debut secured the win for Kerala, moving them up in the standings and leaving Bengaluru's attempts at a late comeback unsuccessful.