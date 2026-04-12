Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

Rory McIlroy faced a challenging Saturday at the Masters after a commanding lead. Despite setbacks at Amen Corner, he aims for a Sunday victory to become the fourth repeat champion. With fierce competition from Cameron Young, McIlroy's goal is to maintain focus and leverage his past success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 06:06 IST
Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy arrived at Augusta National on the brink of becoming a back-to-back Masters champion. Holding a record-breaking 36-hole lead, the Northern Irish golfer faced unexpected setbacks on Saturday, particularly during the notorious Amen Corner.

McIlroy's lead evaporated due to a double-bogey on the 11th and a bogey on the 12th, requiring a swift recovery. He regained his lead with birdies on the 14th and 15th, but a misstep on the 17th put him under pressure. Reflecting on the day, McIlroy remained positive despite the challenges.

As Sunday's final round approaches, the defending champion aims to draw on his experience and past triumphs, with Cameron Young posing a significant challenge. McIlroy, who has experienced heartbreak at the Masters before, is determined to secure his title for a second consecutive year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

 Global
2
Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

 Global
3
Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Vanishes as Young Charges Ahead

Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Vanishes as Young Charges Ahead

 Global
4
Easing Tensions: U.S. Diplomacy and Taiwan's Cross-Strait Relations

Easing Tensions: U.S. Diplomacy and Taiwan's Cross-Strait Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026