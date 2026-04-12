Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

Rory McIlroy arrived at Augusta National on the brink of becoming a back-to-back Masters champion. Holding a record-breaking 36-hole lead, the Northern Irish golfer faced unexpected setbacks on Saturday, particularly during the notorious Amen Corner.

McIlroy's lead evaporated due to a double-bogey on the 11th and a bogey on the 12th, requiring a swift recovery. He regained his lead with birdies on the 14th and 15th, but a misstep on the 17th put him under pressure. Reflecting on the day, McIlroy remained positive despite the challenges.

As Sunday's final round approaches, the defending champion aims to draw on his experience and past triumphs, with Cameron Young posing a significant challenge. McIlroy, who has experienced heartbreak at the Masters before, is determined to secure his title for a second consecutive year.

(With inputs from agencies.)