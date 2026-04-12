CSK Bounces Back with Victory: Inside the Turnaround

Chennai Super Kings marked a triumphant return to form with a striking 23-run win over Delhi Capitals, ending their streak of three losses in IPL 2026. Bowling coach Eric Simons noted the team's relentless determination to win despite the setbacks.

Main contributors to the victory included Sanju Samson, who made a remarkable 115 off 56 balls, and Jamie Overton, who excelled with the ball by taking four wickets for 18 runs, limiting Delhi Capitals to 189.

Praising the team's composure and strategic execution, Simons compared Samson's calmness to that of cricket legend MS Dhoni, emphasizing the value of maintaining self-belief and learning from past matches to refine their success.