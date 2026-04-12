Savita Punia's Triumphant Return: Indian Women's Hockey Embarks on Argentina Tour

After a 10-month hiatus, star goalkeeper and former captain Savita Punia is set to rejoin the national women's hockey team for a crucial series against Argentina, starting Monday.

The tour serves as an important warm-up for India as they gear up for the FIH Nations Cup and upcoming global tournaments. Savita's return is a significant boost for the team, with Navneet Kaur stepping into the captaincy role in place of the ailing Salima Tete. With the absence of Salima, Neha is expected to anchor a young midfield unit.

India's head coach, Sjoerd Marijne, emphasized that the tour is an opportunity to test different team combinations and analyze performances against the world's number two ranked team. The squad's mix of experience and youthful vigor aims to sustain the momentum from their recent success at the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)