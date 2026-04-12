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Thrilling Showdown: IPL Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League match showcased an intense battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Key players like Aiden Markram and Prasidh Krishna delivered noteworthy performances, ultimately leading to a challenging score of 164/8 in 20 overs by Lucknow. Bowling highlights included Prasidh Krishna's impressive four-wicket haul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:29 IST
Thrilling Showdown: IPL Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans
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The Indian Premier League witnessed an electrifying match as Lucknow Super Giants faced off against Gujarat Titans, displaying high-quality cricket from both sides. Aiden Markram's innings of 30 runs bolstered Lucknow's score.

Prasidh Krishna was the star for the Gujarat Titans with a remarkable four-wicket performance, which included crucial dismissals, denting Lucknow's progress. Despite resilient innings from players like Abdul Samad and Nicholas Pooran, they could not build substantial partnerships.

Lucknow concluded their innings at 164/8 in 20 overs, putting up a competitive total, thanks in part to extras and the lower order's contribution. Gujarat's bowling was spearheaded by Krishna, who was supported by Ashok Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, keeping the tension high for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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