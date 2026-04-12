India Shines with 17 Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

In a commendable performance at the Asian Wrestling Championships, India ended its campaign with an impressive tally of 17 medals, comprising two gold, six silver, and nine bronze.

Aman Sehrawat, an Olympic medallist, fought valiantly in the men's freestyle 61kg category but ultimately settled for a silver after a 10-13 defeat to Korea's Kwang Myong Kim.

Despite facing a tough opponent, Mukul Dahiya also earned a silver in the men's 86kg freestyle, falling 0-7 to Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour. Dinesh wrapped up the tournament on a high note, securing a bronze by overpowering Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan with a 12-1 technical win in the 125kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)