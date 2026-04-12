Left Menu

India Shines with 17 Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

India concluded the Asian Wrestling Championships with a total of 17 medals, including two gold. Wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Mukul Dahiya each secured a silver medal in their respective categories, while Dinesh clinched a bronze with a dominant win, showcasing India's prowess at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:41 IST
India Shines with 17 Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships
Aman Sehrawat
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

In a commendable performance at the Asian Wrestling Championships, India ended its campaign with an impressive tally of 17 medals, comprising two gold, six silver, and nine bronze.

Aman Sehrawat, an Olympic medallist, fought valiantly in the men's freestyle 61kg category but ultimately settled for a silver after a 10-13 defeat to Korea's Kwang Myong Kim.

Despite facing a tough opponent, Mukul Dahiya also earned a silver in the men's 86kg freestyle, falling 0-7 to Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour. Dinesh wrapped up the tournament on a high note, securing a bronze by overpowering Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan with a 12-1 technical win in the 125kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

 India
2
Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

 China
3
Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equality

Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equa...

 India
4
Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026