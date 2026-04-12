Devastating Air Strike: Tragedy at Nigeria's Jilli Market

An air strike by Nigerian military jets mistakenly hit a bustling village market in Jilli, Yobe state, leaving at least 200 people feared dead. The incident, occurring on a Saturday night, happened during an operation aimed at Islamist militants in nearby Borno state, highlighting the ongoing insurgency struggles in the region.

Nigeria's Air Force stated it had targeted Boko Haram militants but did not acknowledge a market hit. Conversely, Yobe state's government confirmed the strike's proximity to the market, affecting those from Geidam LGA who were attending.

Local authorities and international humanitarian bodies are assessing the tragedy's impact, as injured individuals are treated in hospitals across Yobe and Borno. The tragedy at Jilli Market underscores the brutal realities and complexities of military operations in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)