Left Menu

Stalin Accuses BJP of Betraying South India Over Representation in Parliament

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of diminishing Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament under the guise of women's reservation. He alleged the BJP is penalizing states with successful population control and manipulating political alliances, calling it a challenge to pluralism and regional autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:25 IST
Stalin Accuses BJP of Betraying South India Over Representation in Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of betraying South India by allegedly attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament, citing women's reservation as the excuse.

Speaking at an election rally in Paramakudi, Stalin asserted the BJP is penalizing successful population-control states and manipulating political alliances to challenge pluralism. He claimed the BJP's collaboration with AIADMK was an attempt to infiltrate Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami acting as a facilitator.

Highlighting issues faced by fishermen, Stalin criticized PM Modi for inaction on regional disputes and announced various welfare plans. He emphasized DMK's manifesto, touting achievements like fare-free bus travel for women and housing projects, as the election draw for voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

 Global
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegiance

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegia...

 India
3
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

 Global
4
India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026