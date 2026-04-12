Stalin Accuses BJP of Betraying South India Over Representation in Parliament

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of betraying South India by allegedly attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament, citing women's reservation as the excuse.

Speaking at an election rally in Paramakudi, Stalin asserted the BJP is penalizing successful population-control states and manipulating political alliances to challenge pluralism. He claimed the BJP's collaboration with AIADMK was an attempt to infiltrate Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami acting as a facilitator.

Highlighting issues faced by fishermen, Stalin criticized PM Modi for inaction on regional disputes and announced various welfare plans. He emphasized DMK's manifesto, touting achievements like fare-free bus travel for women and housing projects, as the election draw for voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)