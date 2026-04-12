Van Aert Triumphs in Paris-Roubaix, Breaking a Decade-Old Curse

Belgian Wout van Aert has ended a decade-long run of misfortune to claim victory in the prestigious Paris-Roubaix cycling race. Overcoming a puncture, van Aert outpaced an elite field including world champion Tadej Pogacar, who also faced mechanical issues during the grueling event.

Van Aert executed a strategic race, thwarting Pogacar's aggressive moves on the cobblestones and unleashing a decisive final burst of speed in the Velodrome sprint. His triumph marks his second title in a Monument classic, following his 2020 Milan-Sanremo win.

Van Aert dedicated his win to former teammate Michael Goolaerts, highlighting the emotions tied to this victory. Meanwhile, rival Mathieu van der Poel struggled with equipment failures, impacting his performance and preventing a fourth consecutive win at this classic event.