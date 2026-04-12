Rajasthan Royals' Team Manager In Hot Water Over Dugout Phone Use

Rajasthan Royals' team manager, Romi Bhinder, is embroiled in controversy after television cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This action reportedly breaches the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, according to the BCCI.

Following the incident, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board is actively investigating the matter to determine the sequence of events and whether Bhinder was indeed in violation. It is crucial to conduct a thorough internal examination, analyzing video footage to gather conclusive evidence before a decision is made.

The infringement was highlighted when footage shared by a social media influencer confirmed Bhinder's actions during the team's victory in Guwahati. The BCCI is contemplating actions against Bhinder, dependent on reports from the match referee and ACU. As it stands, Bhinder's future involvement with the team might hinge on this probe.