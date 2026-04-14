Modi's Vision: Abrogation of Article 370 and the Promise of Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that following the abrogation of Article 370, the Constitution is now fully operational across the nation. He emphasized the government's dedication to providing genuine social justice to the underprivileged.

During a public address in Dehradun, coinciding with Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Modi lauded the policies over the past decade for restoring the Constitution's dignity. Babasaheb's commitment to a just system was echoed in Modi's remarks on development endeavors in areas formerly affected by Maoism and Naxalism.

Highlighting the significance of a Uniform Civil Code, Modi praised Uttarakhand's pioneering efforts. He underscored the importance of modern infrastructure for equitable prosperity, advocating for Uttarakhand's rise in tourism and emphasizing safety measures, such as the elephant-friendly Delhi-Dehradun expressway project and preparations for Haridwar's upcoming Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)