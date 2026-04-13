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Controversy Unfolds: Rajasthan Royals Manager Faces Inquiry Over Dugout Phone Use

The BCCI's Anti Corruption and Security Unit has questioned Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using a cell phone in the dugout during an IPL match. Bhinder now has 24 hours to explain his actions amidst ongoing investigations and debate over health-related exceptions to established protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Rajasthan Royals Manager Faces Inquiry Over Dugout Phone Use
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  • India

The BCCI's Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has called upon Romi Bhinder, the manager of Rajasthan Royals, to provide a justification for using a cell phone in the dugout during a previous IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A formal inquiry has been launched after Bhinder was spotted using his smartphone alongside young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite the clear stipulations of PMOA protocols that prohibit such use in the dugout.

While waiting for the explanation, debates within the BCCI focus on distinguishing health-related exceptions from protocol adherence, as Bhinder recently endured a health issue. He is also recognized as Sooryavanshi's local guardian, playing a significant role in the teenager's career decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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