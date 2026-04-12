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Drama on the Greens: Sergio Garcia's Fiery Outburst at the Masters

Sergio Garcia faced a code-of-conduct warning at the Masters after breaking his driver in frustration. The incident, involving fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, drew attention. The Masters implemented the new policy, aligning with PGA initiatives. Garcia's past antics include disqualification in 2019 for similar behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:58 IST
Drama on the Greens: Sergio Garcia's Fiery Outburst at the Masters
Sergio Garcia
  • Country:
  • United States

Sergio Garcia, known for his intense persona on the golf course, was issued a code-of-conduct warning after an outburst during the Masters at Augusta National. This marks the first time such a policy has been used, highlighting the PGA Tour's new disciplinary measures.

The incident began when Garcia broke his driver on the second hole, expressing frustration shortly after an opening bogey. Despite the drama, Garcia managed to create a lighter moment by carrying fellow golfer Jon Rahm's clubs temporarily, to the amusement of fans.

This enforcement of conduct standards aims to curb player frustrations spilling onto the course. Notably, Garcia's past includes disqualification for damaging greens in 2019, underlining his fiery reputation in high-stakes golf tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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