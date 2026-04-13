Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at the Masters: McIlroy vs. Young

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young began the final round of the Masters tied for the lead, with challengers like Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler quickly closing in. McIlroy aims to become the fourth repeat Masters champion, while Young eyes a career-defining victory at Augusta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:34 IST
Thrilling Showdown at the Masters: McIlroy vs. Young
McIlroy

The final round of the Masters commenced with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young as joint leaders, navigating initial pars amidst an intense competitive chase. Their formidable opponents were not far behind, with early moves from players like Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler quickly amping up the tension.

Sam Burns leveled with McIlroy and Young after birdying the first hole. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, a seasoned champion with two recent Masters titles, narrowed his gap early, birdying two of the initial trio of holes, bringing him within two strokes of the lead.

Among the competitors was Justin Rose, who also chased aggressively, chipping in a birdie on the first hole to draw close. McIlroy, looking to make history as a repeat champion, faces a daunting task with only 17 holes left. Young, after recently clinching The Players Championship, is similarly driven to seize a monumental victory.

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

 Global
2
Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

 France
3
Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

 Global
4
A New Chapter in Hungarian Politics

A New Chapter in Hungarian Politics

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026