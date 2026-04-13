The Drama Unfolds at Augusta: Rose Clings to Lead in a High-Stakes Masters

Justin Rose, who narrowly missed winning the Masters last year, holds a narrow lead over Rory McIlroy. Rose, having started three shots behind, surged ahead with remarkable play through the first 10 holes, aiming to win his first Green Jacket.

Despite a bogey early in his round, Rose bounced back with four birdies in five holes. This saw him outpace McIlroy, who responded strongly despite initial setbacks with his putting game.

Cameron Young, aiming for his first major win, briefly led before a mishap on the fourth hole. Meanwhile, veterans like Scottie Scheffler remain in contention, as the competition intensifies at Augusta National.