Krunal Pandya's Instinctive Spin: A Step Ahead in the IPL

Krunal Pandya, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spin-bowling all-rounder, elaborated on his instinct-driven bowling strategy following their victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Pandya emphasized he doesn't pre-plan his bouncers, letting his gut feeling guide his deliveries in response to batsmen's tactics.

Pandya's economical figures of 4-0-26-1 were pivotal in limiting Mumbai's chase of RCB's imposing 240-run target. He noted the importance of adaptability, particularly in light of the IPL's Impact Player rule, which allows specialist batsmen at lower positions, pressuring bowlers to innovate quickly.

In the post-match conference, Pandya expressed satisfaction with his performance and potential improvements for finger spinners on flat pitches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford acknowledged his team's need to reassess strategies, emphasizing the importance of momentum in the ongoing tournament.