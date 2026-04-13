Left Menu

Krunal Pandya's Instinctive Spin: A Step Ahead in the IPL

Krunal Pandya, an all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, discussed his instinct-driven bowling approach in the IPL. His unpredictable bouncers kept batters on their toes, contributing to a win over Mumbai Indians. Pandya emphasized the need for adaptability in modern cricket with evolving batting lineups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:02 IST
Krunal Pandya's Instinctive Spin: A Step Ahead in the IPL
Krunal Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

Krunal Pandya, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spin-bowling all-rounder, elaborated on his instinct-driven bowling strategy following their victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Pandya emphasized he doesn't pre-plan his bouncers, letting his gut feeling guide his deliveries in response to batsmen's tactics.

Pandya's economical figures of 4-0-26-1 were pivotal in limiting Mumbai's chase of RCB's imposing 240-run target. He noted the importance of adaptability, particularly in light of the IPL's Impact Player rule, which allows specialist batsmen at lower positions, pressuring bowlers to innovate quickly.

In the post-match conference, Pandya expressed satisfaction with his performance and potential improvements for finger spinners on flat pitches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford acknowledged his team's need to reassess strategies, emphasizing the importance of momentum in the ongoing tournament.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

 India
2
Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

 India
3
AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026