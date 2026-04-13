Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Seek New Strategy After Consecutive IPL Defeats

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has called for a strategic rethink following a third straight defeat in the Indian Premier League. Currently eighth in the table, the team has struggled for momentum despite their talent-rich lineup. Addressing batting and bowling weaknesses, particularly in the powerplay, is a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:47 IST
Mumbai Indians Seek New Strategy After Consecutive IPL Defeats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted significant changes are needed after the team's third consecutive IPL defeat on Sunday. The loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium has left the five-time champions eighth in the standings, with a meager two points from four games.

Despite possessing a roster of proven T20 talent, including World Cup winners like Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians have failed to find momentum. "A lot of things need a rethink. But we have to see other options we can have, with the bat and the ball," said Pandya.

The team's struggles, particularly in the powerplay phase, have highlighted issues in securing early wickets and supporting Bumrah's bowling. As solutions are explored, strategic adjustments, such as promoting Naman Dhir in the batting order and leveraging Will Jacks for better team balance, are being considered.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

 India
2
Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

 India
3
AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026