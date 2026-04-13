Mumbai Indians Seek New Strategy After Consecutive IPL Defeats

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted significant changes are needed after the team's third consecutive IPL defeat on Sunday. The loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium has left the five-time champions eighth in the standings, with a meager two points from four games.

Despite possessing a roster of proven T20 talent, including World Cup winners like Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians have failed to find momentum. "A lot of things need a rethink. But we have to see other options we can have, with the bat and the ball," said Pandya.

The team's struggles, particularly in the powerplay phase, have highlighted issues in securing early wickets and supporting Bumrah's bowling. As solutions are explored, strategic adjustments, such as promoting Naman Dhir in the batting order and leveraging Will Jacks for better team balance, are being considered.