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Desert Vipers Set to Defend Title at DP World ILT20 2023

The fifth edition of the DP World ILT20 is scheduled from November 22 to December 20, 2023, at the Dubai International Stadium. Desert Vipers, the reigning champions, will compete again, hoping to retain their title. The tournament will feature 34 matches, with notable cricket stars expected to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:58 IST
Desert Vipers Set to Defend Title at DP World ILT20 2023
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Desert Vipers are gearing up to defend their title at the fifth edition of the DP World ILT20, starting November 22 and concluding on December 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The reigning champions are eager to extend their reign in the six-team cricket tournament.

This year's competition promises thrilling cricket action as notable players from around the globe are expected to participate again. The previous edition concluded with the Desert Vipers winning their maiden title, having defeated MI Emirates in a thrilling final.

CEO David White highlighted the success of the Season 4 Player Auction, expressing excitement for the upcoming auction. Cricket enthusiasts await the presence of renowned cricketers such as Sam Curran, Andre Russell, and Dinesh Karthik among others, who graced the last tournament with their talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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