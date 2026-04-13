Cricket Controversy: Swanepoel Lands in England Amidst Disciplinary Turmoil

Beyers Swanepoel, the all-rounder from South Africa, has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Cricket South Africa (CSA) allowing him to participate in England's County Championship. This move comes after his departure from the Lions cricket team, paving his way to join Worcestershire.

After missing the start of the season against Derbyshire and Middlesex, Swanepoel can now start training with Worcestershire to prepare for their upcoming match against Kent at New Road, starting from April 24. His involvement with the squad marks a significant addition to Worcestershire's lineup as they gear up for a busy season.

However, Swanepoel's transition is shadowed by looming disciplinary action from CSA due to his abrupt exit from a domestic 50-over final last month. By leaving the field during the 43rd over to board a flight to England, he forced his team to play with 10 men, leading to their defeat. CSA is considering a ban that could sideline him from several matches, jeopardizing his availability for Worcestershire.

(With inputs from agencies.)