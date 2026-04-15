Tragedy of Innocence: The Youth Lost in War

In Lebanon, youth are the unseen casualties caught in the crossfire of collisions between militants and the state of Israel. The tragic loss of 11-year-old Jawad Younes, struck down by an Israeli missile, underscores the shadow of war over innocent lives, despite assurances of civilian safety.

Among the victims is also Taline Shehab, a girl barely four, killed in her sleep when airstrike rubble crushed her home. Her story echoes the collective grief of Lebanese families forced to endure the horrors of conflict as civilian homes become unintended battlegrounds.

The tragedy is mirrored in Zeinab al-Jabali's loss, who follows her father into the realm of casualties. Despite international law's guidelines for conflict engagement, the mingling of war zones and civilian areas means Lebanese families like hers bear the devastating costs of a geopolitically charged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)