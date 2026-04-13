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Yuma Kagiyama Takes a Break to Rediscover Joy in Skating

Yuma Kagiyama, a renowned Japanese figure skater and four-time Olympic silver medallist, announced his decision to take a break from competitive skating during the 2026-27 season. He aims to rediscover his passion for the sport while pursuing new challenges despite his impressive performances at the 2026 Winter Games and World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:43 IST
Yuma Kagiyama Takes a Break to Rediscover Joy in Skating

Yuma Kagiyama, Japan's acclaimed figure skater and four-time Olympic silver medallist, announced on Monday his intention to step away from competitive skating for the 2026-27 season. Kagiyama expressed a desire to rekindle his joy for the sport and to explore new challenges.

At just 22, Kagiyama has already made a significant mark on figure skating, with his recent achievements including silver medals in both individual and team events at the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics. His most recent performance at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships saw him surging from sixth to second place, finishing with an impressive 306.67 score.

In announcing his hiatus, Kagiyama assured fans of his continued presence in the skating world through various projects, ice shows, and events. He conveyed optimism about this new chapter and expressed enthusiasm for future opportunities on the ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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