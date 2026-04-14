Carlos Queiroz Leads Ghana to World Cup Glory
Ghana has appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new men's national coach ahead of the World Cup. Queiroz brings vast experience from managing teams in past tournaments. Ghana's campaign includes matches against Panama, England, and Croatia, with warmups against Mexico and Wales. Queiroz replaces Otto Addo, recently dismissed.
- Country:
- Ghana
Carlos Queiroz has been appointed as the head coach of Ghana's men's national team, just under two months before the World Cup. Queiroz, who has a wealth of experience in international tournaments, was selected from more than 600 candidates.
The Ghana Football Association stated that Queiroz would begin his duties immediately. The national team, known as the Black Stars, is set to open its World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama in Toronto on June 17. They will also face England outside Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia, with additional warmup matches against Mexico and Wales.
Queiroz expressed his commitment to the role, emphasizing its importance. He replaces Otto Addo after a string of disappointing warmup game results. Queiroz's experience includes guiding South Africa and Portugal in past World Cups, as well as managing Iran in 2014 and 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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