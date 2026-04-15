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Tragedy in Amethi: Young Woman Found Murdered

A 24-year-old woman named Amita was found with her throat slit near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. Her body was discovered by locals. Police are investigating the murder, believed to have been committed with a sharp weapon. A postmortem is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:21 IST
Tragedy in Amethi: Young Woman Found Murdered
Amita
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in Amethi district as a young woman, identified as 24-year-old Amita, was found murdered with her throat slit.

The gruesome incident left the local community in Pure Chaturipur village in distress after her body was discovered near a canal, not far from her home.

The police suspect a sharp-edged weapon was used in the homicide. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and a postmortem examination is being conducted to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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