Tragedy in Amethi: Young Woman Found Murdered
A 24-year-old woman named Amita was found with her throat slit near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. Her body was discovered by locals. Police are investigating the murder, believed to have been committed with a sharp weapon. A postmortem is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking discovery was made in Amethi district as a young woman, identified as 24-year-old Amita, was found murdered with her throat slit.
The gruesome incident left the local community in Pure Chaturipur village in distress after her body was discovered near a canal, not far from her home.
The police suspect a sharp-edged weapon was used in the homicide. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and a postmortem examination is being conducted to gather more evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Amethi
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- woman
- crime
- police
- investigation
- Uttar Pradesh
- Amita
- sharp weapon
- homicide
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