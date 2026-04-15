Man Posing as IRS Officer Cheats Woman of Rs 12.5 Lakh

Authorities are investigating a case in which a Thane-based woman was defrauded of Rs 12.5 lakh by an individual masquerading as a senior government official. He promised her son's admission to IIT Bombay.

The accused, living in the same housing complex as the victim, posed as an IRS officer. He claimed to have significant influence across government departments.

Upon realizing the promise would not be fulfilled, the woman filed a complaint with the police. The suspect now faces charges of cheating, forgery, and impersonation, as an FIR has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)