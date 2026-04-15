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Man Posing as IRS Officer Cheats Woman of Rs 12.5 Lakh

A man deceived a Thane woman of Rs 12.5 lakh by pretending to be a senior government official and falsely promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay. Residing in the same area, he claimed to influence government departments. The police have registered an FIR for cheating and impersonation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:48 IST
Man Posing as IRS Officer Cheats Woman of Rs 12.5 Lakh
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  • India

Authorities are investigating a case in which a Thane-based woman was defrauded of Rs 12.5 lakh by an individual masquerading as a senior government official. He promised her son's admission to IIT Bombay.

The accused, living in the same housing complex as the victim, posed as an IRS officer. He claimed to have significant influence across government departments.

Upon realizing the promise would not be fulfilled, the woman filed a complaint with the police. The suspect now faces charges of cheating, forgery, and impersonation, as an FIR has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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