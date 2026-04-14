Iraola Bids Farewell: A Transformative Era Ends at Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola, the head coach of Bournemouth, will bid adieu to the club following the 2025-26 season, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday. This ends a successful three-year period under Iraola's guidance, which saw the team reach new heights.

Iraola, 43, joined the club in 2023 and rapidly transformed its fortunes, leading Bournemouth to record their highest-ever points tally in the Premier League. The Spaniard's strategic prowess secured a joint-best ninth-place finish for the club in the 2024-25 season.

Bournemouth's statement praised Iraola's role in solidifying the club's identity within the league and his commitment to player development. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town's manager, Kieran McKenna, is among the names speculated to succeed him. Iraola is also linked with a potential move to Athletic Bilbao, where he previously played.

(With inputs from agencies.)