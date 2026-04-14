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A Black Armband Tribute: Remembering CD Gopinath

Kolkata Knight Riders honored former Indian Test cricketer CD Gopinath by wearing black armbands during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Gopinath, who passed away at 96, was the last surviving member of India's historic 1952 Test victory over England and played in eight Test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:13 IST
A Black Armband Tribute: Remembering CD Gopinath
CD Gopinath
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  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders paid tribute to former Indian cricketer CD Gopinath during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings by wearing black armbands. The gesture honored Gopinath, who passed away at the age of 96 on April 9.

Gopinath was renowned for being the last living member of the Indian team that secured their first-ever Test victory against England in 1952. Having made his Test debut in December 1951, Gopinath played eight matches for India until 1960, concluding his international career in a match against Australia.

In addition to his Test career, Gopinath featured in 83 First-Class matches, cementing his status as a revered figure in Indian cricket. The KKR management's statement underscored the deep respect and admiration for Gopinath's contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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