A Black Armband Tribute: Remembering CD Gopinath

Kolkata Knight Riders paid tribute to former Indian cricketer CD Gopinath during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings by wearing black armbands. The gesture honored Gopinath, who passed away at the age of 96 on April 9.

Gopinath was renowned for being the last living member of the Indian team that secured their first-ever Test victory against England in 1952. Having made his Test debut in December 1951, Gopinath played eight matches for India until 1960, concluding his international career in a match against Australia.

In addition to his Test career, Gopinath featured in 83 First-Class matches, cementing his status as a revered figure in Indian cricket. The KKR management's statement underscored the deep respect and admiration for Gopinath's contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)