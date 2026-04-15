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U.S. Clamps Down on Iranian Oil Waivers Amid Escalating Sanctions

The United States has decided not to renew waivers on sanctions for Iranian and Russian oil. This move tightens sanctions on Iran, aligned with the U.S.'s 'maximum pressure' tactic against the country's nuclear agenda. The decision could impact global oil markets and increase political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:06 IST
U.S. Clamps Down on Iranian Oil Waivers Amid Escalating Sanctions
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The United States will not extend sanctions waivers for Iranian oil that expire this week, marking a strong stance in its economic measures against Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Similar waivers on Russian oil were allowed to lapse quietly over the weekend, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This policy decision demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to economic sanctions, known as 'Economic Fury,' as part of its broader campaign against Iran and, by extension, countries collaborating with it. In his recent statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined that the waiver allowed 140 million barrels onto global markets, substantially alleviating energy supply pressures during ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Furthermore, the U.S. Treasury has moved to bring international scrutiny by sending formal communications to China, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman, identifying banks purportedly involved in enabling financial networks connected to Iran. The administrations of these nations and territories have yet to officially respond to the allegations.

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