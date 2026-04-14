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Sergio Garcia's Masters Meltdown: A Swing of Frustration

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia publicly apologised for his conduct during the final round at Augusta National. Frustrated, he broke his driver at the par-five second hole, prompting a formal warning. Reflecting on his actions, Garcia emphasized respect for the tournament, acknowledging his past controversies on the golf course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:51 IST
Sergio Garcia's Masters Meltdown: A Swing of Frustration
Sergio Garcia

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia issued a public apology on Tuesday following his conduct at the prestigious golf tournament's final round. The incident occurred when Garcia broke his driver out of frustration at Augusta National, specifically at the second tee. Paired with Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, Garcia struck his club into the ground after his shot landed in a fairway bunker.

Still seething with anger, he took a hefty swing at a nearby cooler, snapping his driver's head off in the process. Garcia expressed remorse, stating, 'I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament. I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf.' With the club damaged in anger, Garcia was unable to replace it during the round.

Garcia, 46, faced a code of conduct warning from a Masters official, though he chose not to disclose specifics. Reflecting on his history at The Masters, where he has often missed the cut since his 2017 victory, Garcia described his performance simply as 'bad golf.' In 2019, he was disqualified from the Saudi International for similar misconduct, underscoring a pattern of frustration-induced actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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