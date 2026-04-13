Sergio Garcia's Masters Meltdown: A Fairway Fury
Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia expressed regret over his temper during Sunday's final round, which led to him breaking his driver and playing the rest of the round without it. Garcia, who won the Green Jacket in 2017, was visibly frustrated and later admitted to poor performance was due to 'bad golf'.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Masters, former champion Sergio Garcia confessed he was 'not super proud' of his behavior after a heated moment led to the destruction of his driver on just the second hole.
The 2017 Green Jacket winner started the final day well behind the leaders, with frustration mounting after his initial shots. Unluckily, Garcia's tensions climaxed when his errant tee shot landed in a bunker, prompting him to smash his club.
Without a driver for the rest of the round, Garcia faced a tough challenge and ultimately finished eight-over par. Declining details on conversations with officials, he summed up his round with 'bad golf' and acknowledged the difficulty of competing without a key club.
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- Sergio Garcia
- Masters
- Green Jacket
- driver
- anger
- frustration
- golf
- Augusta National
- Jon Rahm
- temper
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