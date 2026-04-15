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Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

Cricket Australia's attempt to bring private investment into the Big Bash League faces challenges as New South Wales opposes and Queensland delays its decision on selling stakes in the T20 franchises. Cricket Australia aims to raise $600 million to secure the sport's future, but consensus remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:20 IST
Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles
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Cricket Australia's plans to open the Big Bash League to private investment have encountered major obstacles. New South Wales rejected proposed stake sales in the nation's T20 franchises, urging self-funding instead, while Queensland deferred its decision. With varying state responses, CA's goal of raising funds to future-proof cricket is in jeopardy.

Lee Germon, Chief Executive of Cricket New South Wales, reaffirmed the state's opposition to selling BBL clubs, advocating for investment and growth via alternative means. Despite the idea receiving support from some regions, the divided views represent a significant hurdle for Cricket Australia's financial strategy.

The privatisation initiative, led by CA Chairman Mike Baird and CEO Todd Greenberg, aims to boost T20 cricket in Australia financially. However, resistance from influential cricket figures like Greg Chappell highlights concerns over losing control and autonomy within Australian cricket circles.

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