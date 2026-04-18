Gerald Coetzee Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne's Replacement in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced the signing of South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Payne, who made his SRH debut earlier this season, has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

According to an IPL statement, Coetzee, a seasoned campaigner with 67 international wickets, will join the team for a fee of INR 2 crore. Having played 14 IPL matches for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Coetzee brings invaluable experience and pace-bowling prowess to SRH's lineup.

SRH, currently fifth in the league with two wins from five matches, hopes Coetzee's addition will enhance their performance. Payne contributed two wickets in his debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but went wicketless in his second and last game versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)