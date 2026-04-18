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Kagiso Rabada's Redeeming Spell Turns Desperation into Determination

Kagiso Rabada turns his 'disappointing' 2025 season around with a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders. Missing the previous edition due to a suspension, Rabada returned determined, collaborating with Mohammed Siraj to secure a victory. The Titans prioritize wins over net run rate improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:07 IST
Kagiso Rabada's Redeeming Spell Turns Desperation into Determination
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • India

Kagiso Rabada recently turned around a 'disappointing' 2025 season, showcasing a match-winning spell that guided the Gujarat Titans to a triumphant victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Reflecting on last year's absence due to a suspension, Rabada returned with determination, capturing 3 wickets for 29 runs.

His collaboration with Mohammed Siraj, who also delivered a fierce performance, dismantled the KKR's top order, restricting their score to 180. The duo effectively utilized early ball movement to keep the opposition in check, significantly impacting the game during the power play.

The Gujarat Titans marked their third consecutive win, climbing to fourth on the points table. Despite their net run rate lingering slightly above zero, Rabada emphasized that winning remains their primary goal, with an eye on maintaining momentum and balancing their game strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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